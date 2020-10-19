BBB warns of social security impostor scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about scammers posing as Social Security employees.
The BBB has received a lot of reports about government impostor scams and released an investigative study explaining how it works.
Scammers claiming to be with Social Security will call residents and tell them their Social Security number will be suspended because their information was found in a drug related incident or something similar.
The call can seem legitimate, with the caller providing badge numbers and maybe even personal information regarding the resident they called.
The scammer will then claim the suspension can be avoided if the resident pays a fine. They will generally ask that the fine be paid by gift card.
The BBB put together a list of how to identify government impostor scams:
- Social Security numbers are never suspended. If someone calls to make this claim, report them to the BBB.
- Caller ID cannot be trusted to confirm that the source of the call is a government agency. All phone numbers can be spoofed and scammers use this to their advantage.
- The Social Security Administration will never threaten to arrest you because of an identity theft problem.
- Never provide your bank account or other personal information to anyone who calls you.
For more information on government impostors, read the full study released by the BBB on their website.
