Early voting numbers for Texoma counties

Early voting numbers for Texoma counties
Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Thursday.
By KAUZ Team | October 19, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:01 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting over the weekend.

READ: Residents line up to cast their ballots in Wichita Falls

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Monday, Oct. 19.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 1,495 22.87%
Baylor 2,408 656 27.24%
Childress 3,658 807 22.06%
Clay 7,959 1,766 22.19%
Foard 884 175 19.8%
Hardeman 2,486 461 18.54%
Haskell 3,377 658 19.48%
Jack 5,254 1,360 25.89%
Knox 2,391 184 7.7%
Montague 14,001 3,627 25.91%
Throckmorton 1,216 240 19.74%
Wichita 83,575 11,302 13.52%
Wilbarger 8,196 1,448 17.67%
Wise 45,643 11,254 24.66%
Young 11,769 2,930 24.9%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view a sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.