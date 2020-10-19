Henrietta ISD to end remote learning

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta ISD announced Monday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting Nov. 2.
This decision was made based off of student failure and attendance rates after talking with the school board, teachers, parents and community members.
Students will be required to return to remote learning if they are deemed to have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The options available to those who wish to continue remote learning are:
- Enroll in a private school
- Request a transfer to another district
- Transfer students may return to their home district
- Enroll with an online school such as Texas Virtual School Network
