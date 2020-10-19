Monday is going to be much cooler

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to be experiencing cool conditions. Heavy cloud cover will allow us to really struggle to get out of the fifties today. Areas of drizzle cannot be ruled out this morning. They will have a high of about 58 with calm winds. Overnight tonight we will see a low of about 50 with partly cloudy skies. Then going into Tuesday we will have a warm front lift northward. This is going to allow the possibility for areas of patchy fog and drizzle being possible tomorrow morning. After we get rid of the drizzle and fog, we will warm up to a high of about 80 with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will warm up even more. We will have a high of about 86 with sunny skies for Wednesday. On Thursday things will look very similar to what they were on Wednesday. but a big cold front is going to be pushing through the area going into Friday which will cool us back down into the mid-60s for the high. After that conditions look cool and we will only see a high of about 61 going into Saturday.