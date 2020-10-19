Montague County mask exemption ends days after it began

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Montague County residents are now required to wear masks again after a surge of new COVID-19 cases, according to The Bowie News.
The mask exemption was initially announced on Oct. 14 when the county had a low amount of active cases. As of Oct. 17, the county has 33 active cases, meaning it once again falls under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate.
The Bowie News reports Montague County has seen a total of 255 cases along with seven deaths.
Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County Health Authority, is encouraging county residents to wear masks in public and to socially distance whenever possible.
