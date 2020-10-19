MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights set to kick off Nov. 23

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard, MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights will be kicking off on Nov. 23.
The event will run until Dec. 26 and this year MSU Texas is asking for participants to wear masks while on campus and to socially distance when gazing at the holiday displays.
You’ll be able to take a walk through the lights Sunday through Saturday from dusk to 10 p.m.
A special Facebook Live opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
Fantasy of Lights officials will not be able to turn on the displays during the day for special occasions for the 2020 season. They plan on honoring special requests as soon as possible.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights annually brings in about 200,000 visitors to see over 20,000 lights among their 45 lighted and animated scenes.
To learn more about this annual holiday tradition, you can visit their website
