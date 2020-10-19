P.E.T.S. Clinic to open new building on Nov. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The P.E.T.S. Low-cost Spay and Neuter Clinic is expanding into a non-profit full-service vet clinic.
The clinic is moving into a new building at 3001 Central Freeway and will re-open on Nov. 2.
Hours at the new location will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walk-ins will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but appointments will take priority.
P.E.T.S. offers low-cost spays, neuters and preventative care and the new expansion means P.E.T.S. will be the first non-profit veterinary clinic in our area.
Find P.E.T.S. Clinic’s full statement below:
P.E.T.S. Clinic, a household name in North Texas offering low-cost, high-quality spays, neuters and preventative care, is proud to announce the grand opening of their highly anticipated new building at 3001 Central Freeway on November 2, 2020. With the new location P.E.T.S. will be the first non-profit veterinary clinic in our area.
New hours will be Monday-Friday 8:30 am – 5 pm and walk-ins for non-surgical veterinary services are welcome from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm though appointments are prioritized and encouraged.
“Wichita Falls has come out in full support of our new clinic and the addition of full-service care. Our community understands, especially with everything going on, that pets are vital in the lives of nearly all of us,” said Leslie Harrelson, clinic ceo and president for P.E.T.S. “We are thrilled that our community has put us in a position to be able to offer full-service vet care for all of our local dogs and cats regardless of financial barriers because pets are family.”
In addition to local donors and foundation support making the new facility and expansion of services possible, P.E.T.S. Clinic has been awarded a $96,000 sustainability grant to install a solar array from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, an organization that supports nonprofit organizations by funding sustainability projects. Within two years of opening the new facility an estimated 50% of the clinic’s electricity needs will be generated by the solar panels provided. The energy savings will allow P.E.T.S. clinic to spay and neuter 100 animals per year preventing 1,600 unwanted litters annually and the euthanasia of 25 local shelter dogs. The savings will also allow the clinic to provide food and basic vet care for an estimated 350 pets per year. P.E.T.S. is proud to be implementing sustainable practices throughout the new location and humbled by this generous gift from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club.
P.E.T.S. exists to lower rates of euthanasia and to lower intake in the communities and areas we serve through a holistic approach of clinic services and programs. The new full-service clinic will allow even more spays/neuters making sure pets are healthy and can stay with the families that love them with affordable vaccinations, vet services, and preventatives.
