P.E.T.S. Clinic to open new building on Nov. 2

In addition to local donors and foundation support making the new facility and expansion of services possible, P.E.T.S. Clinic has been awarded a $96,000 sustainability grant to install a solar array from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, an organization that supports nonprofit organizations by funding sustainability projects. Within two years of opening the new facility an estimated 50% of the clinic’s electricity needs will be generated by the solar panels provided. The energy savings will allow P.E.T.S. clinic to spay and neuter 100 animals per year preventing 1,600 unwanted litters annually and the euthanasia of 25 local shelter dogs. The savings will also allow the clinic to provide food and basic vet care for an estimated 350 pets per year. P.E.T.S. is proud to be implementing sustainable practices throughout the new location and humbled by this generous gift from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club.