Rider and WFHS guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The historic football rivalry between Wichita Falls and Rider High School will write its next chapter on Friday. And, it’s one that will equally focus on the players on the field and the efforts of the public off of it.
“We’ve really tried hard to keep it safe but also keep the feel and the atmosphere of a great high school football game,” said Wichita Falls Independent School District Athletic Director Scot Hafley.
Due to the covid-19, Memorial Stadium will operate at fifty percent capacity, allowing three thousand fans from each school into the stadium. Fans will have to wear masks when entering and moving throughout the stadium as well as only sitting with the group whom they came with
“You gotta appreciate the cooperation we’re getting from parents and fans as far as coming into the stadium and trying to follow the social distancing guidelines and really, .self policing and helping us keep these games being played,” said Hafley.
WFISD faculty say the excitement for the game is still there and students have worked extremely hard to follow guidelines.
“I think sometimes it’s brought them a lot closer and stuff to do more teamwork stuff,” said Rider teacher Barbara Lind
Tickets can be bought by students and the general public online. WFISD will also be selling tickets on Wednesday and Thursday from 11-1 P.M. and senior citizens can come during this time and pick up a free complimentary ticket.
“As long as everyone just works together and tries to help us out, we’ll pull this thing off and it’ll be a great night of high school football, and another memorable night in the rivalry between these two schools,” said Hafley.
Visit the link below to purchase your tickets:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.