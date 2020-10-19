Ticket information released for Rider vs WFHS game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD athletics department has released information about ticket sales for the upcoming Rider vs Wichita Falls High School football game.
Kick-off starts at 7:05 p.m. this Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Seating is limited to 6,000 people and 2,000 have already been sold as of last Friday morning.
Tickets are available online by clicking here, or in-person at the East Gate of the stadium on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Seniors age 65 and older with a WFISD Athletic Senior Pass may pick up a complimentary ticket at the gate during these hours.
Cash, credit cards and debit cards will all be accepted at the gate.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.