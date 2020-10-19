United Regional to host press conference on COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional will be hosting a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. regarding the state of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System; Dr. Daunne Peters, President of the United Regional Medical Staff; Lou Kreidler, Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District; and Dr. Robert McBroom, Local Health Authority on infectious diseases, will all be present to give comments on the situation.
They’ll be discussing Wichita County’s weekend COVID update, United Regional’s capacity, a plea from the medical community to take this pandemic seriously, and what precautions the community should be taking.
News Channel 6 will be streaming the press conference live on Facebook and our app as it happens.
