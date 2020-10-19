WF police arrest man for pointing gun at officer, evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man last Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at an officer and then attempting to evade arrest.
Officers were initially sent to the Summit Apartments on Jo Ann Drive around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a man waving a gun around in the air.
As they were searching the apartment complex, an officer reportedly called out over the radio that a man was pointing a gun at him. The officer could be heard saying “Drop the gun, he’s got a gun!”
That same officer later reported that he had found the suspect, Michael Lopez, outside of an apartment and he had drawn the gun after seeing the officer approach.
After refusing to obey the officer’s commands, Lopez allegedly turned and ran away. He reportedly began to switch the gun from hand to hand as he fled.
Another officer confronted him and told him to drop the gun and put his hands in the air. Lopez then reportedly threw the gun into an open field behind him and surrendered to police.
The gun was found to have no rounds in it nor the magazine.
Lopez was arrested and charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Evading arrest
- Unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Aggravated assault against a public servant
- Parole violation through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice
His total bond was set at $115,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
