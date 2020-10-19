One man injured in shooting at 11th and Baylor Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police responded to a reported shooting at 11th and Baylor Street on Monday around 5:45 p.m.
Officers say a man was walking when someone in a truck pulled up and shot them before driving away. The shooting reportedly happened after a disturbance between the man and another person.
The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle by witnesses on scene. He’s currently in surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.
WFPD say they don’t have any suspects at this time but they are following up on some leads.
If you have any information about this crime, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
