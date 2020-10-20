Clay County Memorial Hospital to host blood drive Thursday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday.

They will be taking donations from noon until 5 p.m. in the community center room.

Appointments are required for this drive and masks must be worn by all donors.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Donors will also receive a Vein Drain t-shirt while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, call Sheree Evangelista at (940) 235-1257.

