Clay County Memorial Hospital to host blood drive Thursday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday.
They will be taking donations from noon until 5 p.m. in the community center room.
Appointments are required for this drive and masks must be worn by all donors.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Donors will also receive a Vein Drain t-shirt while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, call Sheree Evangelista at (940) 235-1257.
