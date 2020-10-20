Early voting numbers for Texoma counties

By KAUZ Team | October 20, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:43 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Monday.

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Monday, Oct. 19.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 1,778 27.19%
Baylor 2,408 764 31.73%
Childress 3,658 998 27.28%
Clay 7,959 2,069 26%
Foard 884 217 24.55%
Hardeman 2,486 516 20.76%
Haskell 3,377 751 22.24%
Jack 5,254 1,589 30.24%
Knox 2,391 197 8.24%
Montague 14,001 4,332 30.94%
Throckmorton 1,216 282 23.19%
Wichita 83,575 13,472 16.12%
Wilbarger 8,196 2,056 25.09%
Wise 45,643 11,329 24.82%
Young 11,769 3,445 29.27%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view a sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

