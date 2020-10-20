Rider vs Old High: A house divided

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For a number of families in Wichita Falls, the Rider versus Wichita Falls High School rivalry extends beyond the playing field.
“My dad teases him and says I’m gonna cheer for the Coyotes,” Old High graduate Jonna Eskew Woods said about her dad and son, Ethan, who goes to Rider.
Many have ties to both schools, like the Woods and Eskew family,.who had been die-hard coyote fans before the next generation decided to go to Rider.
“I cut up and tease my grandkids about it and everything but, I support them,” Ethan’s grandfather and Old High graduate Artie Woods.
Artie and his daughters graduated from Old High, and even with Ethan suiting up for ROHO, he still stays true to his fandom.
“I’m still a Coyote,” Artie said. “My daughter says ‘shhh,’ I say, ‘Why I am what I am,’” Artie said.
Ethan, on the other hand, pays less attention to the friendly chatter and understands his family is always in his corner, even in black and gold.
“I don’t really think much of a rivalry between the family, they just want what’s best for me,” said Ethan.
The one thing that could test Artie’s fandom, however, is seeing Ethan score the winning touchdown on Friday night.
“I wouldn’t hold it against him.,” said Artie. “In fact, whenever I saw him I would give him a big hug.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.