Local boy donates raised funds to nonprofits for 2nd year in a row

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wilbarger Humane Society is getting help from one generous donator.
Garret Munson is donating to the Humane Society for his second year in a row.
He makes the money to buy all those supplies by selling pumpkins during the Halloween season.
The Wilbarger Humane Society wanted him to know how grateful they are for his donations and that they will be going straight to spoiling all of the animals they have at the shelter.
