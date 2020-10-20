MSU Texas ranks in top 50 for social mobility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is ranked a top performer for social mobility on 2021 U.S. News & World Report.
MSU Texas made the rankings for a second year in a row. In the 2021 ranking, MSU Texas is number 28.
Federal Pell Grants are a source of financial aid for students, whose family does not bring home a certain amount of money, to be able to attend college.
Students who received Pell Grants and graduate are used to measure a university’s social mobility.
“Social mobility is really advancing one’s standing. For us in higher education, it’s taking those high school graduates and helping them on to that next step through persistence through graduation,” said Julie Gaynor, director of marketing and public information at MSU.
Pell Grants is offered to eligible students after a Free Application for Federal Student Aid is submitted.
“It is tedious work, but it definitely does pay off. I rather spend an hour going through all these numbers and getting money at the end,” said Keza Muvunyi, junior at MSU Texas.
Muvunyi received the Pell Grant throughout her time at MSU Texas.
MSU Texas have programs, like Mustangs Guarantee, that count towards the success with social mobility.
“That program allows for families who have not earned more than $65,000 a year to receive a tuition benefit if they come to MSU,” said Fred Dietz, vice president of enrollment management at MSU.
Social mobility focuses on low-income and first-generation students.
You can find more rankings here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.