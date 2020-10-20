News Channel 6 City Guide: Tadpole Children’s Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Tadpole Children’s Academy in downtown Wichita Falls. They’re under new management and changes are in the works to become pre-school certified.
“Tadpole Children’s Academy is a locally owned daycare facility. But we’re more than that,” owner, Chelsee Thomas said. “We strive on teaching children and giving them a warm environment that can be their home away from home.”
You can find Tadpole Children’s Academy at 921 Scott Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls. There are outdoor and indoor playgrounds. The daycare is also in the process of becoming Texas Rising Star certified.
“We’re on the food program. We have three meals and a snack a day. We also have a curriculum. It’s pretty basic right now but we’re in the process of doing Texas Rising Star certified. That’s basically pre-school certified. We will be training our staff to do that for a more elaborate curriculum,” daycare director, Stormi Fields said.
They accept children as young as 6-weeks old all the way up to 12-years-old. They also offer school drop off and pick up. Open enrollment is available. To schedule a tour, give Tadpole Children’s Academy a call at (940) 723-9977. You can also send them a message on their Facebook page.
“I would recommend Tadpole Children’s Academy to other families for the simple fact that we’re family-oriented. Not only are we childcare takers and providers; we’re parents,” daycare employee and parent, Shelby Castaneda said. “It’s just relaxing and calming knowing that they’re going to be somewhere where they’re going to be treated like family.”
You can help Tadpole Children’s Academy on their mission to become Texas Rising Star certified by dining at Texas Roadhouse on Monday, October 26. All you have to do is tell your server that you’re there to support Tadpole Children’s Academy and a portion of your bill will go towards their fundraising goal.
