One new COVID-19 related death, 19 new cases in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center reported one new death and 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The medical center has seen a total of 11 deaths, 758 positive cases and 612 recoveries. 135 cases remain active at this time.
One new patient was hospitalized on Tuesday, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients at the medical center to six.
The medical center is no longer allowing visitors into their inpatient unit as of Monday due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
