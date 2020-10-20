Warming Up Before We Cool Back Down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our forecast looks warm on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s under sunshine and south winds. A big cold front arrives early Friday with blustery north winds and dropping temperatures throughout the day. There may be some light rain showers with the cooler air on Friday. Game time temperatures will be in the 40s but north winds make it feel more like the 30s on Friday night. The weekend warms some before another cold blast for early next week. It’s still possible that we may see some freezing temperatures with that one. There may also be chances for rain next week. Keep your fingers crossed for that.