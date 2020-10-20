WF man arrested for stealing car, claims it was a joke

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested early Monday morning after stealing a car and allegedly claiming it was a joke.
Wichita Falls police were initially called to The Player’s Lounge just before 2:40 a.m. on Monday when the bar owner called to report a car had been stolen from the property.
Upon arrival, the officers report seeing a car out front with the door open and Miguel Tinoco standing outside of the bar.
Tinoco reportedly told the officers that he and his friend took the car as a joke and brought it back. Officers say Tinoco then told them he didn’t know who the car belonged to.
WFPD says the car owner told officers he didn’t know Tinoco, that Tinoco didn’t have permission to drive his car and that he wanted to press charges.
Footage shown to officers by the bar owner reportedly showed Tinoco standing at the bar near the victim. They then reportedly saw Tinoco grab the victim’s jacket and leave the bar with another man. They then stood next to an SUV before the lights on the victim’s vehicle went off. Officers believe Tinoco had used the key fob to find the right vehicle.
The footage then reportedly showed Tinoco get into the victim’s vehicle and drive away with the SUV following him from behind.
The bar owner says he was able to identify Tinoco and the other male with the help of Facebook and other employees. He reportedly got ahold of Tinoco who allegedly told him that it was a joke. Tinoco drove the stolen vehicle back to the bar with the SUV following behind him, but the SUV sped away before Tinoco could get in.
The bar owner then called police and Tinoco was arrested.
Tinoco was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. His total bond was set at $2,500 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail.
