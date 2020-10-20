WFISD honors students, staff members at board meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD honored several staff members and students at their board meeting on Monday.
The following students were recognized for receiving National Merit honors:
- Kofi Agyepong - Hirschi National Merit Semifinalist
- Matthew Bitz - Rider National Merit Semifinalist
- Risha Parmar - Rider National Merit Semifinalist
- Manasvi Reddy - Rider National Merit Semifinalist
- Lisa Parmar - Rider National Merit Commended
- Lauren Waters - Rider National Merit Commended
- Chloe Morton - Hirschi National Merit Commended
- Robert Horvath - WFHS National Merit Commended
Rider High School Assistant Principal TiAda Radtke and Kirby Middle School Principal Shannon Cunningham was recognized for being named 2020-2021 TASSP Region 9 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year at the board meeting as well.
WFISD’s Chef Carrie Richardson was named a “Hero Behind the Food” by Chartwells K-12. She was one of only five chefs in the country who received this recognition.
Richardson was honored for the impact she made during emergency and summer feeding efforts and for bringing culinary excellence to the district throughout the year.
The team served nearly 600,000 meals during both the spring and summer through grab-and-go meals school bus delivery directly to students' neighborhoods.
