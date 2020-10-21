Accused Bahama Bucks burglar charged with three more burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man accused of burglarizing Bahama Bucks has now been charged with three more burglaries.
Daz’juan Johnson is accused of burglarizing Don Jose, Golden Chick, Bahama Bucks and one other unlisted location.
Johnson is still in custody at the Wichita County Jail and WFPD says he has been a suspect in several building burglaries.
Johnson was charged with four counts of burglary of a building:
- One from 09/27/2020
- One from 10/02/2020
- Two from 10/03/2020
His total bond was set at $115,000 and he currently remains in the Wichita County Jail.
