Bowie ISD to end remote learning
The decision was made based on student failure rates among virtual learners. (Source: The Bowie News)
By KAUZ Team | October 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Bowie ISD announced Tuesday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting Nov. 3.

Please see attached Bowie ISD letter regarding the discontinuation of virtual learning as of November 3rd, 2020. Follow link to BISD letter. https://tinyurl.com/y4ft5tj3

Posted by Bowie Independent School District on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The only exceptions are listed below:

  • A positive COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a lab and requires isolation or quarantine.
  • Documented close contact with a positive COVID-199 case that requires isolation or quarantine.

The decision was made based on student failure rates among virtual learners.

For more information, read the full Bowie ISD statement or visit their Facebook page.

