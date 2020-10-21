Bowie ISD to end remote learning

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Bowie ISD announced Tuesday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting Nov. 3.
The only exceptions are listed below:
- A positive COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a lab and requires isolation or quarantine.
- Documented close contact with a positive COVID-199 case that requires isolation or quarantine.
The decision was made based on student failure rates among virtual learners.
For more information, read the full Bowie ISD statement or visit their Facebook page.
