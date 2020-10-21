Cool weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday we look to get even warmer with sunny skies. Then on Wednesday will be 87 with the wind out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Going into Thursday we will have another warm day with a high of 87. However a big cold front comes in on Friday that’s going to drop our temperature from about 60 in the morning to the 50s by the afternoon. With that being said the high on Friday will be in the morning rather than the afternoon. With that big cold front we will also have a 20% chance of a few showers around the area.