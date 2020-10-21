Date set for District 30 runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A runoff date has been set for the District 30 election to fill the seat for representative Pat Fallon.
The election between Republicans Drew Springer and Shelley Luther will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19.
A special election was held at the end of September to fill the vacated senate seat, but no candidate got 51% of the vote. Texas election code says if a runoff election is needed, it must be at least 70 days after the initial election.
Early voting for this election will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
We will have more information on voting times and locations when they become available.
You can read Gov. Abbott’s announcement on the runoff election by clicking here.
