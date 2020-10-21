Early voting numbers for Texoma counties

By KAUZ Team | October 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:03 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Tuesday.

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Tuesday, Oct. 20.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 2,028 31.02%
Baylor 2,408 857 35.59%
Childress 3,658 1,130 30.89%
Clay 7,959 2,344 29.45%
Foard 884 248 28.05%
Hardeman 2,486 595 23.93%
Haskell 3,377 828 24.52%
Jack 5,254 1,720 32.74%
Knox 2,391 381 15.93%
Montague 14,001 4,909 35.06%
Throckmorton 1,216 321 26.4%
Wichita 83,575 15,573 18.63%
Wilbarger 8,196 2,270 27.7%
Wise 45,643 15,699 34.4%
Young 11,769 3,974 33.77%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

