How to hand in mail-in ballots, vote from the hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are halfway through the early voting period in Texas and applicable voters still have until Friday to request a mail-in ballot.
Mail-in ballots are only given to those who have filled out an application for them and are either 65 years old, disabled, in jail but otherwise eligible to vote or absent from the country.
These ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 when mailed to be counted or they can be walked to the drop-off location.
For Wichita County, the drop-off location for mail-in ballots is the County Clerk’s Office in the Wichita County Courthouse.
An I.D. must be shown when dropping off a mail-in ballot by hand.
Beginning this Saturday, anyone who is hospitalized or becomes disabled may have someone go to the early voting clerk to pick up a ballot and take it to the voter before returning it to the clerk.
An application must be filled out to vote in this manner and it must be signed by a doctor.
You can find all three pages of the application below:
