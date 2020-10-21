Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee appoints Gold Star family member to board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is honoring families who have lost loved ones in combat.
On Tuesday, the committee appointed a Gold Star family member to its board which was then approved by Wichita Falls City Council.
“It is honorable for us to be able to ensure that we can carry on the legacies of those families loved ones,” said Alex Nauert, Director of Programs at the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. “We want to ensure that they as well are not forgotten as they too have sacrificed so much for this country.”
The foundation honors the families of those who lost their lives in times of war with gold star memorials all across the country.
Wichita Falls will have one of their own at the new Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita.
“It will be specific to Wichita Falls,” said Kathie Forehand-Chaddick, secretary of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee. “We have over 30,000 veterans and military retirees in our area.”
In order to stay within the qualifications to receive the memorial, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee had to appoint a member of a gold star family to their board.
“Having someone that has that really close experience as a family member will just add just a deep meaning to the reason why we want to put that memorial,” said Forehand-Chaddick.
“We want somebody from the very beginning of this project from the very time it starts that there is a gold star family member involved to ensure that this monument is representing all of these families,” said Nauert.
“Families often feel that they are forgotten when there is a loss in their family such as this,” said Forehand-Chaddick. “We are hoping that this will be a great tribute to those who lost someone in the armed forces.”
If you would like to contribute to the Gold Star Memorial at the Veterans Memorial Plaza or learn more about the Lake Wichita Revitalization, click here.
