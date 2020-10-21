MSU Texas cancels Spring Break, ends semester a week early

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has released an updated academic calendar removing Spring Break for the 2020-21 school year.
The break was supposed to run from March 13 to March 21, with classes resuming on March 22, but instead classes will continue to run through the week.
The end of the semester is now shifted up by one week.
Classes are now scheduled to end on April 23 and final exams are set to begin on April 24.
To see the full academic calendar and all of the changes made, click here.
