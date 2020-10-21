WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 42 active cases Wednesday

The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | October 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 8:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

Two staff members from Rider High School and one staff member from both Burgess Elementary and McNiel Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are a total of 42 active cases at this time, with 26 of them being students and 16 being staff members.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 1 0
Rider High School 5 2
Wichita Falls High School 1 0
Barwise Middle School 1 0
Kirby Middle School 2 1
McNiel Middle School 2 2
Booker T. Washington Elementary 1 0
Brook Village 3 1
Burgess Elementary 2 1
Crockett Elementary 1 0
Cunningham Elementary 2 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 2
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 2 0
Lamar Elementary 1 1
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 0
Sheppard Elementary 0 1
Southern Hills Elementary 1 3
West Foundation Elementary 0 1
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 1

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

