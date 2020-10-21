WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 42 active cases Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Two staff members from Rider High School and one staff member from both Burgess Elementary and McNiel Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are a total of 42 active cases at this time, with 26 of them being students and 16 being staff members.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
