CDC adds to what close contact means, local health official officials urging residents to follow guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New COVID-19 cases across the country are showing the new, quicker ways the virus is able to spread between people. In response the CDC has updated its definition of what close contact.
Short, brief encounters totaling up to 15 minutes is shown to still spread COVID-19.
For Amy Fagan at the Wichita falls-Wichita County Public Health District, the proof of that in the county came early.
“In our first fifteen cases someone got COVID from a ride share,” the assistant director said.
Regardless if you’re hugging, speaking or sneezing, if you’re close by someone, “chances are that’s a close contact and you have a higher chance of contracting COVID,” Fagan explained.
Proximity to another person, where they were and what they were doing all play a role in the health district’s contact tracing.
Fagan said she understands: constant updates from the CDC can make the community frustrated. She said tried and true practices with help slow the spread.
“We beg our community to really take the actions they need to make sure we get through this as a community,” she said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.