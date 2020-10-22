Cold for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front arrives tonight with gusty north winds and dropping temperatures by Friday morning. It might bring some showers or thundershowers with it, but most of us probably won’t see rain this go round! Temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s but will feel more like the 30s thanks to north winds. the winds may calm down a little tomorrow night and that would make it feel a little less cold front football games. Skies clear and we may be down into the lower and middle 30s by Saturday morning and a light freeze is possible. We’ll warm a bit on Saturday and especially Sunday before another even strong blast of cold arrives by Sunday evening. Early next week looks cold and possibly wet.