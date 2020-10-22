Early voting numbers are updated daily for Texoma counties

Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Wednesday.
October 22, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Wednesday.

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 2,241 34.28%
Baylor 2,408 955 39.66%
Childress 3,658 1,299 35.51%
Clay 7,959 2,606 32.74%
Foard 884 269 30.43%
Hardeman 2,486 656 26.39%
Haskell 3,377 877 25.97%
Jack 5,254 1,873 35.65%
Knox 2,391 476 19.91%
Montague 14,001 5,363 38.3%
Throckmorton 1,216 324 26.64%
Wichita 83,575 17,482 20.92%
Wilbarger 8,196 2,460 30.01%
Wise 45,643 17,191 37.66%
Young 11,769 4,418 37.54%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

