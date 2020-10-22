Henrietta ISD updates return to campus plan

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta ISD announced Thursday they will be requiring all students, including Head Start through 3rd graders, to wear masks starting next Monday.
School officials say masks will be available as needed and this adjustment will allow them to serve students with small groups and interventions while maximizing safety for all.
Henrietta ISD originally announced Monday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting Nov. 2.
This decision came after discussion at recent school board meetings and at the district’s Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) meeting.
Henrietta ISD announced Monday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting Nov. 2.
This decision was made based off of student failure and attendance rates after talking with the school board, teachers, parents and community members.
Students will be required to return to remote learning if they are deemed to have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The options available to those who wish to continue remote learning are:
- Enroll in a private school
- Request a transfer to another district
- Transfer students may return to their home district
- Enroll with an online school such as Texas Virtual School Network
More information can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
