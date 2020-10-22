New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

By KAUZ Team | October 22, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:05 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.

The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.

Wichita Falls ISD saw the highest increase in cases last week with 25 new student cases and nine new staff cases.

The second largest increase came out of Burkburnett ISD with 11 new student cases and one new staff case.

Archer City ISD, Bryson ISD, Midway ISD, Montague ISD and Newcastle ISD all reported their first cases last week.

Region 9 data for the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18 can be found below:

District Total district enrollment the first week of school New student cases for current week New staff/faculty cases for current week Total student cases Total staff/faculty cases
Archer City ISD 512 0 1 1 2
Bellevue ISD 136 0 0 1 0
Benjamin ISD 131 0 0 2 1
Bowie ISD 1676 2 5 10 11
Bryson ISD 255 0 0 1 0
Burkburnett ISD 3167 11 1 17 3
Chillicothe ISD 205 1 1 4 2
City View ISD 1051 1 0 3 1
Crowell ISD 197 1 0
Electra ISD 438 1 1 3 2
Forestburg ISD 167 0 0 1 0
Gold-burg ISD 145
Graham ISD 2297 5 3 60 14
Harrold ISD 103 0 0 0 1
Henrietta ISD 921 0 0 10 2
Holliday ISD 1044 3 1 8 4
Iowa Park CISD 1919 3 1 27 5
Jacksboro ISD 1069 2 0 8 1
Knox City - O’Brien CISD 230 18 7
Midway ISD 132 0 0 1 1
Montague ISD 136 0 1 0 1
Munday ISD 366 8 6
Newcastle ISD 212 0 1 1 1
Nocona ISD 247 2 2 11 8
Northside ISD 243 0 0 3 2
Olney ISD 690 6 2 11 9
Perrin-Whitt CISD 322
Petrolia CISD 441 0 1 1 1
Prairie Valley ISD 157 0 0 1 0
Quanah ISD 528 0 0 7 25
Saint Jo ISD 301
Seymour ISD 616 0 1 1 1
Throckmorton CISD 108 1 0 1 0
Vernon ISD 1926 0 0 18 10
Wichita Falls ISD 13,545 25 9 108 50
Windthorst ISD 416 0 0 8 9
Woodson ISD 157 0 0 1 1

School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.

To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.

