Rain is in the forecast for Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to have warm conditions once again. However tonight a cold front pushes through Texoma. Just ahead of the front we are going to see a few showers and thunderstorms developing to our Southwest around 10 this evening. We have a 20% chance of those showers and thunderstorms. However that increases to 30% going into Friday due to more showers developing along and ahead of the cold front. Temperatures behind the cold front look fairly chilly. We will have a high of 50 on Friday with showers across the area then Friday night we look to get cold with a low of 36. On Saturday we warm up once again we will have a high of about 63 with no rain chances. Then on Sunday we will warm up even more with a high of about 80 but late Sunday going into Monday rain chances to return with the next cold front. On Monday we will have only a high of about 43 with a 20% chance of showers. And we will continue to see those shower chances for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.