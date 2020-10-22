Two new deaths, 137 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 137 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 64 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,354 cases in Wichita County, with 1,188 of them still being active.
There have been 2,132 total recoveries, 25,032 negative tests and 34 deaths.
There are currently 1,124 patients recovering at home while 64 are in the hospital. There are currently 25 patients in critical condition.
There are now 645 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two more deaths to report today; Case 2,380, 70 - 79, and 2,545, 60 - 69. There are also 137 new cases, 64 hospitalizations, and 64 recoveries to report.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,229: 80+, critical
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,310: 80+, critical
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,406: 80+, critical
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,489: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,526: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,553: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,626: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,695: 80+, stable
Case 2,735: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,749: 80+, critical
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,813: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,894: 50 - 59, critical
Case 2,896: 20 - 29, critical
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,931: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,935: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,943: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,953: 80+, stable
Case 2,984: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,985: 80+, stable
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,074: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,081: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,082: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,091: 20 - 29, stable
Case 3,132: 80+, stable
Case 3,138: 80+, stable
Case 3,152: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,159: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,185: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,195: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,212: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,231: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,276: 80+. stable
Case 3,305: 80+, stable
Case 3,323: 60 - 69, stable
