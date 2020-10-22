UPDATE: WFPD releases photos of ATM burglars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are continuing to investigate a series of ATM burglaries after one more was hit early Thursday morning.
The ATM burglaries have been happening locally since August, but the suspects have also struck all over Texas, Oklahoma and even as far east as Georgia, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The latest ATM targeted was at the Texoma Community Credit Union on Sheppard Access Road.
The machine was broken into around 2:30 a.m. and an officer reportedly found it on the corner of Sheppard Access Road and Enterprise Street.
Officers say the suspects stole a truck from the nearby Summit Apartments and used it to break into the ATM before returning the truck from where they got it.
No information has been released on how the truck was stolen or if there was any damage done to it.
A witness reports they saw an SUV drive away behind the truck when it was taken from the apartments.
