WFPD warns of vandalism during Rider and Old High rivalry week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday night, Rider High School, and Wichita Falls High School will take the football field in their big rivalry game.
Before that game, Wichita Falls ISD administration and the Wichita Falls Police Department wants to warn students to not go too far in the pranks between the two schools.
“We fully support a friendly rivalry and friendly competition,” said Ashley Thomas, a communications officer at WFISD. “We want the students to enjoy the week and have fun with the week.”
The rivalry game is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but sometimes the decades-old tradition can go too far.
“A few years ago paintballing was a big thing,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a Public Information Officer with WFPD.
This year, the district has not reported a lot of reports of vandalism, some of which the district thinks is due to extra security.
“We have officers on patrol at the campuses,” said Thomas. “We have lights outside throughout the week on the practice fields, and there is increased security at the game.”
Damaging property is considered a criminal offense and it could result in jail time.
“Whether they commit a criminal offense like vandalism or what we call criminal mischief on school property or on private house somewhere criminal charges can be filed and they can be prosecuted,” said Sgt. Eipper.
Thomas doesn’t want students to let their guard down and remember the reason for the rivalry game.
“It’s a football game and we want students to have a good time,” said Thomas. “We also want them to do it in a way that makes sure that they are being safe.”
