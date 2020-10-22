Wichita Falls Warriors are ready to welcome fans for home opener

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend marks a new chapter of hockey in Wichita Falls. The new North American Hockey League expansion team, the Wichita Falls Warriors will have their inaugural home opener this Saturday against the Odessa Jackalopes
“Wichita Falls is a hockey community,” said head coach Garrett Roth. “They’ve come out in big numbers in the past when the Rustlers were here, when the Wildcats were here. There were times when they had 5,700 fans in here. It was loud and you couldn’t hear yourself think on the bench so that’s the type of atmosphere we hope to have.”
For fans who are not sure what to expect of a new expansion team, the Warriors have a number of veterans looking to deliver a fast-paced offense for spectators and of course, a winning culture.
“We’ve got a competitive group and like our chances against anybody right now,” said associate head coach Keenan Kelly.
In addition to the entertaining brand, fans can enjoy the Warriors light show during the game. The first five hundred entries will also receive a commemorative puck to take home.
“Knowing hockey’s back in Wichita Falls, we’re here to do things the right way and really are aching to be a part of this community and be ingrained in this community for a long time,” said Kelly.
The game will start at 7:05 P.M. at the Kay Yaeger Coliseum.
