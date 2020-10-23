Biscuit and Little Bit are looking for their forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Biscuit and Little Bit.
They’re a bonded pair of 8-year-old chihuahua mixes. They’re both described as wonderful and chill pets.
Biscuit and Little Bit are required to be adopted together. Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco tomorrow between noon and 4 p.m. if you would like to learn more.
For more information you can also visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
