Colder weather is here for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to experience much cooler conditions than what we have seen over the last few days. A big cold front pushed through this morning and it brought a lot of showers and storms with it ending the 40 day streak where we had no rain. The high for today is only going to be about 50 with cloudy skies and there still is a 20% chance of rain that drops off after lunch time. Going into Saturday we will be a little bit warmer however not much we will have a high in the low 60s but on Sunday we get even warmer with a high in the low 80s. Another big cold front is coming through that’s going to drop temps by about 40 degrees going into Monday. So for Monday we do have a first alert weather day and that continues over into Tuesday where we will see a high struggling to get out of the 30s. We have multiple rain chances next week as well. Starting Sunday we have a 20% chance of rain that increases to 30 by Monday and that increases 2:40 on Tuesday. Rain chances will taper off as the day goes through on Wednesday where we have another 30% chance.