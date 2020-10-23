2020-2021 Dorothy Huffman award goes to Diane Wachsman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District Foundation gave the 2020-2021 Dorothy Huffman award to Diane Wachsman on Friday for creative teaching.
Wachsman is a third grade science and social studies teacher at Jefferson elementary in Wichita Falls. She’s taught at Jefferson for twelve years and mixes songs or dances with learning concepts.
“Dr. Louie Huffman made a donation to the WFISD Foundation board in honor of his wife, Dorothy Huffman,” said Lance Spruiell, WFISD Foundation president.
The Dorothy Huffman award started in 2008 and carries on the memory of Dorothy Moser Huffman, who taught third grade in WFISD from 1952-1990. The winner gets an award plaque and a $1,000 check to be spent towards their classroom.
According to WFISD district coordinator for community partnerships January Cadotte, the money can help award recipients do more in their classroom that is not limited by budget.
“The award is really awesome to be recognized as someone who is doing a great job with their third grade. All of us are. We’re all busting our rear ends trying to do the best for our kids,” said Wacshman.
Principals nominate teachers for the award and the total nominations each year varies.
