More Cold Weather Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our skies will clear later tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s by morning. This may lead to some light frost in some areas. Sunshine and warmer weather can be expected for both Saturday and Sunday before another surge of cold air arrives Sunday night and early next week. There could be some showers along and behind the front Sunday night with an increase in rain possible on Monday. We’ll see a few more waves of rain head our way with colder air coming in from the north, it’s possible that we may see some ice especially out west.