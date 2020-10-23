Panda is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a kitten named Panda who is in need of a forever home.
Panda is a 9-week-old tuxedo kitten.
He’s a special needs animal as he’s missing part of one of his back legs. This injury doesn’t seem to bother him and he’s full of energy.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
