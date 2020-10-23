Traffic stop leads to nearly $300K meth bust for LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they made a large meth bust on Thursday night after a traffic stop.
Officers with the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop around 7:15 Thursday night on a vehicle where the passenger was reportedly a known methamphetamine distributor.
Police used a K-9 to do an open air search of the vehicle and asked the passenger, identified as Eric Mayberry, to exit the vehicle. Mayberry allegedly began dumping a bag of suspected meth on the ground before being detained by police.
Detectives say they found half a pound of meth in his pockets and he was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
After obtaining a search warrant, police say they went to Mayberry’s home where they found 11.2 pounds of meth and $40,000 in cash. The meth has a reported street value of $270,000.
Mayberry was booked in jail on multiple complaints including trafficking methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, destruction of evidence and obtaining drug proceeds.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.