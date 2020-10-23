Two new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 132 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 87 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,486 cases in Wichita County, with 1,231 of them still being active.
There have been 2,219 total recoveries, 25,291 negative tests and 36 deaths.
There are currently 1,176 patients recovering at home while 55 are in the hospital. 26 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 737 tests still pending.
The cases have been broken down by city:
The Health District is saddened to report two more deaths today; Case 2,695, 80+, and 2,985, 80+. There are also 132 new cases, 55 hospitalizations, and 87 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending October 23 are as follows:
Total new cases - 625
Positivity Rate - 30%
Case Type
Contact = 164 cases
Close Contact = 29 cases
Community Spread = 96 cases
Under Investigation = 336 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 5 cases
6 – 10 = 10 cases
11 – 19 = 52 cases
20 – 29 = 100 cases
30 – 39 = 96 cases
40 – 49 = 79 cases
50 – 59 = 67 cases
60 – 69 = 103 cases
70 – 79 = 60 cases
80+ = 53 cases
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,229: 80+, critical
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,310: 80+, critical
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,489: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,735: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,749: 80+, critical
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,813: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,838: 80+, stable
Case 2,894: 50 - 59, critical
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,931: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,943: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,005: 80+, stable
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,074: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,132: 80+, stable
Case 3,138: 80+, stable
Case 3,143: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,185: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,187: 50 - 59, critical
Case 3,195: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,212: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,247: 80+, stable
Case 3,276: 80+, critical
Case 3,305: 80+, stable
Case 3,323: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,412: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,424: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,454: 70 - 79, stable
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.