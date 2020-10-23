United Way supports nonprofits through COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The North Texas Area United Way is holding a silent auction where proceeds will benefit several nonprofits in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas.
United Way supports 15 funded partners throughout the year but with COVID-19, it has made fundraising difficult to do.
“It’s a matter of us having to go out and really interact and be able to tell the stories f the non profits because all of the work that they do is very important." said Dierrica Smith Director of Research Development North Texas Area United Way.
So far the silent auction has made $1,170 dollars out of their goal of $5,000.
However the auction will be extended through October 31.
To find out how to donate, click here. For more information, visit The North Texas Area United Way website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.