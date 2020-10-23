WF Crime Stoppers need help identifying shooting suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.
Wichita Falls police responded to a reported shooting at 11th and Baylor Street on Monday around 5:45 p.m.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery. WF police reported they were in a stable condition.
The suspect was reportedly driving a champagne colored pickup truck and can be seen in the image above.
If you have any information, you can give Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
ORIGINAL STORY 10/19/20
Wichita Falls police responded to a reported shooting at 11th and Baylor Street on Monday around 5:45 p.m.
Officers say a man was walking when someone in a truck pulled up and shot them before driving away. The shooting reportedly happened after a disturbance between the man and another person.
The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle by witnesses on scene. WF police report the shooting victim is in stable condition.
WFPD say they don’t have any suspects at this time but they are following up on some leads.
If you have any information about this crime, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.